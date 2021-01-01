Freelance Web Designers in Prague, Czech Republic for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Prague, Czech Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mike | Creative MintsPro
Prague, Czech Republic
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- iphone
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Charlie IsslanderPro
Prague, Czech Republic • $35 (USD) per hour
About Charlie Isslander
I’m a Senior Visual Designer and Design Director from the Czech Republic, as well as an avid strategic thinker and proud father.
Throughout this last decade, I’ve worked across all areas of design, both online and offline, building up a wide portfolio and valuable partnerships that I’m incredibly proud of.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Stefan Stefancik
Prague, Czech Republic • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- css
- html
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Michael DolejšPro
Prague, Czech Republic
Work History
-
Digital Graphic Designer @ Studio Najbrt
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of West Bohemia, Pilsen University of West Bohemia, Pilsen
Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- mobile
- print design
- startup
- typography
- ui
- web design