Freelance Web Designers in Prague, Czech Republic for hire

Mike | Creative Mints

Prague, Czech Republic

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • iphone
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Charlie Isslander

Prague, Czech Republic $35 (USD) per hour

About Charlie Isslander

I’m a Senior Visual Designer and Design Director from the Czech Republic, as well as an avid strategic thinker and proud father. 

Throughout this last decade, I’ve worked across all areas of design, both online and offline, building up a wide portfolio and valuable partnerships that I’m incredibly proud of.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Stefan Stefancik

Prague, Czech Republic $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • html
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michael Dolejš

Prague, Czech Republic

Work History

  • Digital Graphic Designer @ Studio Najbrt

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of West Bohemia, Pilsen University of West Bohemia, Pilsen

    Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print design
  • startup
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
