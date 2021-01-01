Freelance Web Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for Hire

Guilherme Kerber

Guilherme Kerber

Porto Alegre, Brazil $30 (USD) per hour

About Guilherme Kerber

UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • PUCRS

    Advertisement

    2014

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
André Luiz Gollo

André Luiz Gollo

Porto Alegre, Brazil $50 (USD) per hour

About André Luiz Gollo

90's kid, borned and raised in south Brazil. Content creator at Creativity Toolkit - a place for designers, communicators, creatives and thinkers - on YouTube. Click the link in my bio to check it out. Let's share some ideas!

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Monjuá

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • UNIJUÍ/Brazil

    Bachelor in Advertising

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • editing
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • photography
  • stationary design
  • ui
Daniela Reis

Daniela Reis

Porto Alegre $30 (USD) per hour

About Daniela Reis

I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.

Got a project? Tell me about it 💬

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • digital design
  • layout mobile
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Luann Silva

Luann Silva

Porto Alegre, Brazil $40 (USD) per hour

About Luann Silva

design is where logic meets imagination

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
