Freelance Web Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Guilherme KerberPro
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $30 (USD) per hour
About Guilherme Kerber
UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!
Work History
-
Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
PUCRS
Advertisement
2014
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
André Luiz Gollo
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $50 (USD) per hour
About André Luiz Gollo
90's kid, borned and raised in south Brazil. Content creator at Creativity Toolkit - a place for designers, communicators, creatives and thinkers - on YouTube. Click the link in my bio to check it out. Let's share some ideas!
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Monjuá
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
UNIJUÍ/Brazil
Bachelor in Advertising
2017
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- editing
- graphic design
- icon
- photography
- stationary design
- ui
Daniela ReisPro
Porto Alegre • $30 (USD) per hour
About Daniela Reis
I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.
Got a project? Tell me about it 💬
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- digital design
- layout mobile
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Luann Silva
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $40 (USD) per hour
About Luann Silva
design is where logic meets imagination
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- interaction design
- interface designer
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)