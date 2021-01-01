Freelance Web Designers in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Steve Anthony
Port Harcourt • $25 (USD) per hour
About Steve Anthony
Designer with a passion for Branding, User Interface, and User Experience
Work History
-
Creative Designer @ Chigisoft
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe xd
- brand identity
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
Emmanuel Omole
Port Harcourt • $30 (USD) per hour
About Emmanuel Omole
Brand & Experience designer
Prov 22:29
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
Ogurinka Tammy Benjamin
Rivers, Nigeria • $10 (USD) per hour
About Ogurinka Tammy Benjamin
I am a web creative with a love for beautiful and functional web content. I am ambitious, innovative, and love to build amazing and simple things as a hobby while being open to new concepts, ideas, and challenging paths. I have a serious passion for UI designs, animations, and creating intuitive, dynamic user experiences.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- css
- figma
- html5
- javascript
Mercy Muna Johnson
Port Harcourt, Nigeria
About Mercy Muna Johnson
Tech Savvy | Strong black girl | UI + UX Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Shabtech Innovation and Global resources
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Udacity
Nano Degree
2020
Skills
- ui desgin
- uxdesign