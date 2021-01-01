Freelance Web Designers in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Steve Anthony

Steve Anthony

Port Harcourt $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Steve Anthony

Designer with a passion for Branding, User Interface, and User Experience

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ Chigisoft

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe xd
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Emmanuel Omole

Emmanuel Omole

Port Harcourt $30 (USD) per hour

Message

About Emmanuel Omole

Brand & Experience designer
Prov 22:29

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Ogurinka Tammy Benjamin

Ogurinka Tammy Benjamin

Rivers, Nigeria $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ogurinka Tammy Benjamin

I am a web creative with a love for beautiful and functional web content. I am ambitious, innovative, and love to build amazing and simple things as a hobby while being open to new concepts, ideas, and challenging paths. I have a serious passion for UI designs, animations, and creating intuitive, dynamic user experiences.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • css
  • figma
  • html5
  • javascript
Message
Mercy Muna Johnson

Mercy Muna Johnson

Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Message

About Mercy Muna Johnson

Tech Savvy | Strong black girl | UI + UX Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Shabtech Innovation and Global resources

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Udacity

    Nano Degree

    2020

Skills

  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
Message