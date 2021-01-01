Freelance Web Designers in Peshāwar, Pakistan for Hire

Syed Usman

Peshawar, Pakistan $100 (USD) per hour

About Syed Usman

I am Syed Usman a 24 years old Brand/Identity & UI/UX designer born, raised and living in Peshawar Pakistan. Being a designer is more of a passion than just a p

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Smsami inc.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Peshawar

    BSc Computer Science

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • photography
  • sketching
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web ui
  • wireframing and prototyping
Asad Abdul Malik

Kohat, Pakistan $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Hammad Ali Shah

Nowshera Cantonment, Pakistan $8 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Alpha Click

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan

    Computer Science

    2020

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
Syed Arsalan

Peshawar, Pakistan $20 (USD) per hour

About Syed Arsalan

Has a lot of Interests and Designing is one of them.

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ TwoPakis

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Institute of Management Sciences

    Bachelors in Computer Science

    2014

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
