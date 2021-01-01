Freelance Web Designers in Pābna, Bangladesh for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Pābna, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shamima Nasrin

Shamima Nasrin

Pro

Natore, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Message

About Shamima Nasrin

Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • N.S Collage, Natore

    Hons

    2012

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • android design
  • design
  • home page
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface design
  • web applications
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
Message
Ashikur Rahman ✪

Ashikur Rahman ✪

Natore, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ashikur Rahman ✪

Freelance UI UX Designer and Product Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • App design
  • UI UX Design
  • Visual Design
  • dashboard design
  • product design
  • web design
Message
visual curve

visual curve

Narnia $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About visual curve

Helping Companies Become Strong Brands 🎯

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Design High School in Belgrade

    Graphic Design & Arts

    2006

Skills

  • app design
  • brand identity
  • brand identity design
  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • game design
  • game ui
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • logotype design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Md Shipon Ali

Md Shipon Ali

Kushtia, Bangladesh

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • abstract logo
  • adobe illustrator
  • apps icon design
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity
  • flat logo
  • graphic design
  • letter logo
  • lettermark
  • mascot logo
  • modern logo
  • pictorial mark
  • redesign
  • symbol
  • typeography
  • visual identity design
Message