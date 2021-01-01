Freelance Web Designers in Pābna, Bangladesh for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Pābna, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Shamima NasrinPro
Natore, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
About Shamima Nasrin
Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
N.S Collage, Natore
Hons
2012
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- android design
- design
- home page
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile interface design
- web applications
- web design
- website layout design
- website redesign
Ashikur Rahman ✪
Natore, Bangladesh • $50 (USD) per hour
About Ashikur Rahman ✪
Freelance UI UX Designer and Product Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- App design
- UI UX Design
- Visual Design
- dashboard design
- product design
- web design
visual curve
Narnia • $60 (USD) per hour
About visual curve
Helping Companies Become Strong Brands 🎯
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Design High School in Belgrade
Graphic Design & Arts
2006
Skills
- app design
- brand identity
- brand identity design
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding and logo design
- game design
- game ui
- icon design
- illustration
- logo design
- logotype design
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- web design
Md Shipon Ali
Kushtia, Bangladesh
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- abstract logo
- adobe illustrator
- apps icon design
- brand guidelines
- brand identity
- flat logo
- graphic design
- letter logo
- lettermark
- mascot logo
- modern logo
- pictorial mark
- redesign
- symbol
- typeography
- visual identity design