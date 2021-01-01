Freelance Web Designers in Orange, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Orange, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rovane DursoPro
Los Angeles, CA • $150 (USD) per hour
About Rovane Durso
Los Angeles based designer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Durso Design
1998 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Pasadena Art Center
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics
1996
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ios design
- iphone design
- ui
- ux
- web design
RD UX/UIPro
Los Angeles, California • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Team Lead @ Rondesignlab
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- cargo
- clinic
- crm
- delivery
- ehr
- emr
- healthcare
- logistic
- medical
- medicine
- mobile
- phr
- shippment
Jennifer HoodPro
Orange County, CA • $120 (USD) per hour
About Jennifer Hood
Mildly tortured designer. Co-founder of Hoodzpah, a branding studio. Avid bad piano player. Diligent TV auditor. Send me podcast recs! to Co-wrote --> http://bit.ly/FABASebook
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- identity systems
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- packaging
Amy HoodPro
Anaheim Hills, CA • $110 (USD) per hour
About Amy Hood
Co-founder / Art Director at Hoodzpah, Inc. Specializing in branding, lettering, and illustration. Co-author of "Freelance, and Business, and Stuff: A Guide for Creatives". Designin' fonts like Palm Canyon Drive, Beale, Beverly Drive, and Lone Pine. #hoodfonts
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- collateral
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging