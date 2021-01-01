Freelance Web Designers in Orange, CA for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Orange, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Rovane Durso

Los Angeles, CA $150 (USD) per hour

About Rovane Durso

Los Angeles based designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Durso Design

    1998 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasadena Art Center

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
RD UX/UI

Los Angeles, California $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Team Lead @ Rondesignlab

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • cargo
  • clinic
  • crm
  • delivery
  • ehr
  • emr
  • healthcare
  • logistic
  • medical
  • medicine
  • mobile
  • phr
  • shippment
Jennifer Hood

Orange County, CA $120 (USD) per hour

About Jennifer Hood

Mildly tortured designer. Co-founder of Hoodzpah, a branding studio. Avid bad piano player. Diligent TV auditor. Send me podcast recs! to Co-wrote --> http://bit.ly/FABASebook

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • packaging
Amy Hood

Anaheim Hills, CA $110 (USD) per hour

About Amy Hood

Co-founder / Art Director at Hoodzpah, Inc. Specializing in branding, lettering, and illustration. Co-author of "Freelance, and Business, and Stuff: A Guide for Creatives". Designin' fonts like Palm Canyon Drive, Beale, Beverly Drive, and Lone Pine. #hoodfonts

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • collateral
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
