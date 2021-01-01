Freelance Web Designers in Oklahoma City, OK for Hire

Ryan Kirkpatrick

Edmond, OK

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Elizabeth Maxwell

Oklahoma City, OK $100 (USD) per hour

About Elizabeth Maxwell

Designer & illustrator. Less corporate jargon, more bad puns.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Future Haus

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Oklahoma Christian University

    BFA in Communication Design | Emphasis in Illustration

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
Ryan Hulseberg

Norman, Oklahoma $125 (USD) per hour

About Ryan Hulseberg

Designing for good.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • product design
  • ui engineer
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • visual design
  • web design
Luke Southern

Oklahoma City $100 (USD) per hour

About Luke Southern

Creative @ Beyond Theory Creative & Nifty. Full-time Geek.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • photography
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
