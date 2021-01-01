Freelance Web Designers in Oklahoma City, OK for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Oklahoma City, OK on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ryan KirkpatrickPro
Edmond, OK
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- product design
- typography
- ui
- web design
Elizabeth Maxwell
Oklahoma City, OK • $100 (USD) per hour
About Elizabeth Maxwell
Designer & illustrator. Less corporate jargon, more bad puns.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Future Haus
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Oklahoma Christian University
BFA in Communication Design | Emphasis in Illustration
2019
Skills
- branding
- illustration
Ryan HulsebergPro
Norman, Oklahoma • $125 (USD) per hour
About Ryan Hulseberg
Designing for good.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design systems
- front-end development
- product design
- ui engineer
- user experience design
- user interface design
- visual design
- web design
Luke SouthernPro
Oklahoma City • $100 (USD) per hour
About Luke Southern
Creative @ Beyond Theory Creative & Nifty. Full-time Geek.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- photography
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design