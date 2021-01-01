Freelance Web Designers in Odessa, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Odessa, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Vladimir Gruev

Vladimir Gruev

Pro

Odessa, Ukraine

Message

About Vladimir Gruev

I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • branding
  • design systems
  • digital identity
  • fintech
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • marketing website
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui ux
  • ux strategy
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Message
Vadim Drut

Vadim Drut

Pro

Odessa, Ukraine $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Heartbeat Agency

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • atomic design
  • design systems
  • digital identity
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • interaction design
  • marketing design
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • saas
  • ui ux
  • ux strategy
  • visual identity design
Message
Alexander Plyuto 🎲

Alexander Plyuto 🎲

Pro

Odessa, Ukraine

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app animation
  • app design
  • app ui
  • app ux
  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • ios application design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • web applications
  • web apps
Message
Stan Yakusevich 💥

Stan Yakusevich 💥

Pro

Odessa, Ukraine $150 (USD) per hour

Message

About Stan Yakusevich 💥

Helping products to look better and grow faster |
Awwwards Design Jury

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • branding
  • ci
  • corporate brand identity
  • corporate branding
  • design systems
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • graphic design
  • landing page
  • mobile app
  • product design
  • ui desing
  • ui ux
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Message