Freelance Web Designers in Novosibirsk, Russia for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Novosibirsk, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Tleubaev 👾

Pro

Russia, Novosibirsk $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • freelance motion designer @ freelance

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • character animation
  • explainer
  • motion graphics
Yaroslav Isakov

Novosibirsk, Russia

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • freelancer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Evgenii Kaplin (everydayigototheforest)

Novosibirsk, Russia $7 (USD) per hour

About Evgenii Kaplin (everydayigototheforest)

<3

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
Nikita Khvostikov

Russia, Novosibirsk $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of design @ Robofinance

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University, Novosibirsk

    Higher

    2005

Skills

  • adobe lightroom
  • creative thinking
  • figma
  • icondesign
  • logical
  • perfectionist
  • sketch
  • team leadership
  • teamwork
  • thinker
  • ui desing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • ux architecture
  • uxdesign
