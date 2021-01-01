Freelance Web Designers in Nottingham, United Kingdom for Hire
Isaac PowellPro
Nottingham, England • $400 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Warren ChallengerPro
Nottingham, United Kingdom • $50 (USD) per hour
About Warren Challenger
I’m an experienced design-led team leader who enjoys solving complex problems and creating enjoyable experiences.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Fortnight
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Derby University / Multimedia
Degree
2005
Skills
- 3d illustration
- appdesign
- art direction
- ecommerce
- interaction design
- product design
- product strategy
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- workshops
Jordan JenkinsPro
Wales • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- visual design
Adam RobertsPro
Sheffield, UK • $80 (USD) per hour
About Adam Roberts
I'm an award winning designer and developer that's been doing what I love for over 20 years. I do branding, UI/UX design for websites and apps. I've gone from 15 years of developing websites with Wordpress, to only building sites now with React and Gatsby. I'm also an avid photographer and 3D dabbler.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI/UX Design
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- gatsby
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- photography
- react
- web design
- wordpress