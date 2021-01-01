Freelance Web Designers in Nottingham, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Nottingham, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Isaac Powell

Isaac Powell

Pro

Nottingham, England $400 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Warren Challenger

Warren Challenger

Pro

Nottingham, United Kingdom $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Warren Challenger

I’m an experienced design-led team leader who enjoys solving complex problems and creating enjoyable experiences.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Fortnight

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Derby University / Multimedia

    Degree

    2005

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • appdesign
  • art direction
  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • workshops
Message
Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins

Pro

Wales $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • visual design
Message
Adam Roberts

Adam Roberts

Pro

Sheffield, UK $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Adam Roberts

I'm an award winning designer and developer that's been doing what I love for over 20 years. I do branding, UI/UX design for websites and apps. I've gone from 15 years of developing websites with Wordpress, to only building sites now with React and Gatsby. I'm also an avid photographer and 3D dabbler.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • photography
  • react
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message