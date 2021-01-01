Freelance Web Designers in New York City, NY for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in New York City, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
SynchronizedAgency
New York, USA
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Bogdan NikitinPro
New York City, NY • $80 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- UX Design
- animation
- fintech
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile app
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- user research
- visual identity design
- web design
Robert MayerPro
New York City • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Guest Lecturer @ Skillbox
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- data visualization
- design systems
- interaction design
- product design
- responsive design
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
LayPro
New York, US • $50 (USD) per hour
About Lay
UX/UI design for startups
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile
- user research
- web design
- workshops