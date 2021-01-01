Freelance Web Designers in Nashville, TN for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Nashville, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Brett Smith

Brett Smith

Nashville, TN

Message

About Brett Smith

Technical Director @elegantseagulls

Work History

  • Designer + Developer @ Elegant Seagulls

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • react
  • ui animation
  • web design
Message
Jeremy Mansfield

Jeremy Mansfield

Pro

Nashville, TN $75 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jeremy Mansfield

I'm a full-stack branding, UI, UX and digital marketing consultant focused on helping companies craft beautiful experiences that delight and engage the user.

Work History

  • County Commissioner @ Sumner County Tennessee

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Tennessee

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design

    1998

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • logo
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Kevin Burr

Kevin Burr

Pro

Nashville, TN $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Kevin Burr

Director of Digital Design at SlickText. Logo and brand identity designer. Honda enthusiast.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Emma, Inc.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ux
Message
Shane Helm

Shane Helm

Pro

Nashville, TN $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Shane Helm

I champion causes & elevate brands by giving them visual life through interactive design & creative direction. Chief Creative Officer for @engagedc. I’ve done work for ESPN, Activision, Smithsonian, Sprint, Walmart

Work History

  • Chief Creative Officer @ Engage

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Harding University

    B.A. in Art

    1996

Skills

  • branding
  • direction
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message