Freelance Web Designers in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ShuvoPro
Dhaka, Bangladesh • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app design
- bitcoin
- dashboard
- icon
- icon design
- landingpage
- mining
- mobile app
- ui
- ux
Rashed KabirPro
Dhaka, Bangladesh • $35 (USD) per hour
About Rashed Kabir
Need some UI/UX solution with kick ass design ? Feel free to Contact with me !!
Work History
-
Senior UI Designer @ Themeforest
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- css
- flat design
- graphic design
- html
- landing page
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web app desgin
- web page design
Sayeed AhmadPro
Dhaka, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Elegant Themes
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adaptive design
- android design
- dashboard design
- graphic design
- icon illustration
- ios design
- landing page design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web application design
- web design
- website layout design
- website redesign
- wireframing and prototyping
RH AgencyPro
Dhaka, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ ThemeBucket
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Bangladesh University of Business & Technology
B. Sc. in CSE
2016
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- brand identity design
- dashboard
- figma
- graphic design
- landing page design
- mobile app design
- user interface (ui)
- user interface design
- uxdesign
- web design