Freelance Web Designers in Nāgpur, India for Hire

Arpit Agrawal

Arpit Agrawal

Pro

Nagpur,India $5 (USD) per hour

About Arpit Agrawal

UI/UX Designer (IBM Certified)
Interaction Designer
Motion Artist
Video Editor

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • motion artist
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Arpit dubey

Arpit dubey

Nagpur,India

About Arpit dubey

Present here to get inspiration from all
the great designers all around the world....😊

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Vector design
  • landscape design
Vaibhav Pathak

Vaibhav Pathak

Nagpur

About Vaibhav Pathak

Computer Science Engineer
Ui/Ux Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • G.H.R.C.E

    Computer Science Engineering

    2020

Skills

  • app developer
  • appdesign
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
Rishikesh Sharma

Rishikesh Sharma

Nagpur, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Rishikesh Sharma

UIUX designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe xd
