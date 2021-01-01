Freelance Web Designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rakibul Islam
Kushtia, Dhaka, Bangladesh. • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Prexicad
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Kushtia Polytechnic Institute
Diploma-In-Engineering
2015
Skills
- ab testing
- information architecture
- interaction design
- prototype
- taskflow
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- wireframe
saruar360®
Mymensingh, Bangladesh • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- animation
- branding
- drawing
- illustration
- logo
- logo animation
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
ART-BOXX
Mymensingh, Bangladesh • $80 (USD) per hour
About ART-BOXX
Creativity is a power .
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
Md Faysal Rabby
Savar, Dhaka • $10 (USD) per hour
About Md Faysal Rabby
Ui Ux designer! Designing is my passion
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Danieal Design
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- android app design
- appdesign
- bootstrap
- ecommerce
- front-end designer
- graphic design
- ios app
- project management
- redesign
- responsive design
- ui
- web design
- wireframe