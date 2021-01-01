Freelance Web Designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Rakibul Islam

Rakibul Islam

Kushtia, Dhaka, Bangladesh. $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Prexicad

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kushtia Polytechnic Institute

    Diploma-In-Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • ab testing
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • taskflow
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • wireframe
Message
saruar360®

saruar360®

Mymensingh, Bangladesh $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • branding
  • drawing
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo animation
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Message
ART-BOXX

ART-BOXX

Mymensingh, Bangladesh $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About ART-BOXX

Creativity is a power .

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Message
Md Faysal Rabby

Md Faysal Rabby

Savar, Dhaka $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Md Faysal Rabby

Ui Ux designer! Designing is my passion

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Danieal Design

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • appdesign
  • bootstrap
  • ecommerce
  • front-end designer
  • graphic design
  • ios app
  • project management
  • redesign
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message