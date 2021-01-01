Freelance Web Designers in Multān, Pakistan for Hire
Ajmal khan
Multan, Pakistan • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- front-end development
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- website
- website redesign
- wordpress developer
- wordpress plugin development
- wordpress theme customization
- wordpress theme development
Omer Farooq
Multan, Pakistan • $12 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- appdesign
- desktop application design
- front-end web design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Muhammad Faheem
Multan, Pakistan • $35 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- PPT
- animation
- google slides
- icondesign
- infographic design
- photoshow design
- pitch deck design
- powerpoint
- powerpoint design
- powerpoint presentation
- presentation design
- recreate graphics
- redesign powrpoint
- sales paresentation
- slides
- slideshow design
Saleh Gardezi
Multan, Pakistan • $10 (USD) per hour
About Saleh Gardezi
A freelance illustrator, logo and graphic designer.
I believe in clean design.
Available for hire.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- digital artist
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo creation
- portrait drawing
- portrait illustration
- procreate
- sketching