Freelance Web Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Moscow, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Anton PecheritsaPro
Moscow, Russia • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- art direction
- digital products
- interactions
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ui kit
- ux
- web design
ALEX BENDERPro
Moscow • $150 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- App Design
- adobe after effects
- ae
- animaton
- appdesign
- icon
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alex DyakovPro
Moscow
About Alex Dyakov
Senior Product Designer at Yandex
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- clean design
- design systems
- design thinking
- interaction design
- ios design
- material design
- mobile app ui
- problem solving
- product design
- smart tv
- ui
- ux
- web app
- web design
Nastya SlovakPro
Moscow, Russia • $50 (USD) per hour
About Nastya Slovak
I am a Senior UX/UI & Product Designer, 26 y.o.
My background as a designer has taught me the importance of empathy and attention to detail, which I’ve combined with creative & engineering approach to create aestehiс & and intuitive interfaces, based on user needs and business requirements.
I like prototype everything. Also I create wireframes with various levels of fidelity – It helps me find new possibilities.
11 years of experience doesn't stop me from enhancing my skills - I really love to learn something new. Persistence, curiosity, and attention to detail define me!
Feel free to hire me
Work History
-
Product Designer @ JoomPro
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- illustration
- principle
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design