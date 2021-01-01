Freelance Web Designers in Montréal, QC for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Montréal, QC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aurélien Salomon ➔Pro
Montréal, Canada, USA
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android app design
- animation
- augmented reality ar
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- ios application design
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Orizon: UI/UX Design AgencyAgency
Montréal, Canada, USA
Specialties
- Web Design
- Product Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Mobile Design
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Animation
- Illustration
- Leadership
Maxime BourgeoisPro
Montréal, QC, Canada • $70 (USD) per hour
About Maxime Bourgeois
Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- gradient
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- tech
Ali Zafar IqbalPro
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
About Ali Zafar Iqbal
Lead Product Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- augmented reality
- design systems
- empathy mapping
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- usability testing
- user journey
- virtual reality