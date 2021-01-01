Freelance Web Designers in Monterrey, Mexico for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Monterrey, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Karen Novelo

Karen Novelo

Pro

Monterrey, México $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Karen Novelo

Lightbender 🧊 UI/IxD Designer and 3D Artist 👾 Video Game and Film Photography nerd 🎞
Selling NFT at: https://foundation.app/krakennovelo

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Accenture

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • UANL

    Graphic Design B.A.

    2014

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d icon
  • 3d illustration
  • 3d modeling
  • art direction
  • cgi
  • cinema 4d
  • interactive prototyping
  • ixd
  • low poly
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • product rendering
  • user interface design
  • visual design
Message
N✹

N✹

Monterrey

Message

About N✹

Co-founder at lagggom

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • product design
Message
David Liceaga

David Liceaga

Monterrey, Mexico $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Danilo Design Group

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo León

    Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • 3d
  • 3d modeling
  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
Message
MR. SALTY

MR. SALTY

Pro

Monterrey Nuevo Leon México

Message

About MR. SALTY

Designer and friki guy. Using dribble to find:
Pretty things, websites, trends, logo design and illustration.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • ui
  • usability
  • ux
  • visual storytelling
Message