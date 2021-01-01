Freelance Web Designers in Monterrey, Mexico for Hire
Karen NoveloPro
Monterrey, México • $60 (USD) per hour
About Karen Novelo
Lightbender 🧊 UI/IxD Designer and 3D Artist 👾 Video Game and Film Photography nerd 🎞
Selling NFT at: https://foundation.app/krakennovelo
Work History
Senior Visual Designer @ Accenture
2018 – Present
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Education
UANL
Graphic Design B.A.
2014
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- 3d icon
- 3d illustration
- 3d modeling
- art direction
- cgi
- cinema 4d
- interactive prototyping
- ixd
- low poly
- motion graphics
- product design
- product rendering
- user interface design
- visual design
N✹
Monterrey
About N✹
Co-founder at lagggom
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- product design
David Liceaga
Monterrey, Mexico • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
UI/UX designer @ Danilo Design Group
2017 - 2017
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo León
Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- 3d
- 3d modeling
- branding
- css
- html
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
MR. SALTYPro
Monterrey Nuevo Leon México
About MR. SALTY
Designer and friki guy. Using dribble to find:
Pretty things, websites, trends, logo design and illustration.
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design
- ui
- usability
- ux
- visual storytelling