Freelance Web Designers in Milwaukee, WI for Hire

Timothy J. Reynolds

Milwaukee, WI

About Timothy J. Reynolds

3D Artist @ Gowalla. Mechanic's son.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • architecture
  • illustration
  • low poly
  • lowpoly
  • vehicles
Joshua Krohn

Pro

Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin $150 (USD) per hour

About Joshua Krohn

Design Director at Focus Lab. Co-founder at Evermorn Supply. I go by Joshua.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Whitney Anderson

Pro

Milwaukee -- Wisconsin $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Wit And Co.

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UWMilwaukee

    BFA

    2015

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Jim Kennelly

Milwaukee, WI $100 (USD) per hour

About Jim Kennelly

Designer, artist, and entrepreneur living and working in Milwaukee, WI. Lover of branding, package design, illustration & typography.

Work History

  • Creative Director / Owner @ JK Design Co.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging design
  • photography
  • typography
