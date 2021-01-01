Freelance Web Designers in Milwaukee, WI for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Milwaukee, WI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Timothy J. Reynolds
Milwaukee, WI
About Timothy J. Reynolds
3D Artist @ Gowalla. Mechanic's son.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- architecture
- illustration
- low poly
- lowpoly
- vehicles
Joshua KrohnPro
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin • $150 (USD) per hour
About Joshua Krohn
Design Director at Focus Lab. Co-founder at Evermorn Supply. I go by Joshua.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- typography
- web design
Whitney AndersonPro
Milwaukee -- Wisconsin • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Wit And Co.
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UWMilwaukee
BFA
2015
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- vector graphics
Jim Kennelly
Milwaukee, WI • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jim Kennelly
Designer, artist, and entrepreneur living and working in Milwaukee, WI. Lover of branding, package design, illustration & typography.
Work History
-
Creative Director / Owner @ JK Design Co.
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging design
- photography
- typography