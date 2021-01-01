Freelance Web Designers in Mexico City, Mexico for Hire
Javier Ibañez
Cdmx - México • $50 (USD) per hour
About Javier Ibañez
Illustrator | Designer | 2d Animator
SomosGallitos
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- motiondesign
georgina cansecoPro
Mexico City • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of design @ Luuna
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
Maria KellerPro
Mexico City • $45 (USD) per hour
About Maria Keller
Hello! I am a motion designer, illustrator and emoji maker at y.at
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM)
B.S. Industrial Designer
2010
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- branding
- character design
- childrens book illustration
- education
- graphic design
- illustration
- industrial design
- motion graphics
- vfx artist
MinamiAgency
Mexico City
Specialties
- Illustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design