Freelance Web Designers in Medellín, Colombia for Hire

Francisco Rendon

Francisco Rendon

Medellín / Colombia

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Robinsson Cravents

Robinsson Cravents

Medellín - Colombia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • illustration graphic design
  • packaging design
  • visual identity design
Jessica Vaslam

Jessica Vaslam

Medellín, Colombia

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Ude@ Educación Virtual

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • children illustration
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon design
  • iconographer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • visual identity design
Vanessa López

Vanessa López

Medellín $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Leader UX @ Ultragroup

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • data driven design
  • e-learning
  • graphic design
  • mobile interface
  • ui desing
  • ux strategy
