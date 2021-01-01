Freelance Web Designers in Medan, Indonesia for Hire

Adyan Aqil A

Medan, Indonesia $2 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Jez Design ⚡️

Medan, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ One Week Wonders

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universitas Gadjah Mada

    Associate's

    2017

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • design thinking
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Fikri Fahrezy

Medan $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universitas Potensi Utama

    S1

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
Rizal

Medan, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon illustration
  • isometric
  • isometric illustration
