Freelance Web Designers in Malmö, Sweden for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Malmö, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Martin Dimovski
Malmö, Sweden • $60 (USD) per hour
About Martin Dimovski
💭☕💡💻💥➡💎✨
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Malmö University
Interaction Design
2012
Skills
- 3d modeling
- 3d render
- adobe creative cloud
- blender 3d
- graphic design
- illustration
- isometric art
- minimal design
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Andreas Pedersen
Malmö, Sweden • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand & Packaging - Vesserts @ Vesserts
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Linnaeus University
Graphic Design & Visual Communication
2015
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- type design
Manne Nilsson
Sweden-Malmö
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d
- animation
- infographic design
- motion graphics
- print design
- retro badges
Jana BuconjicPro
Helsingborg, Sweden • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
California Institute of the Arts
UI / UX Design Specialization
2018
Skills
- human centered design
- mobile first
- ui
- user centered design
- user research
- ux
- web design