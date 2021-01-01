Freelance Web Designers in Makassar, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Makassar, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Fadli Makmur

Fadli Makmur

Makassar, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • editing
  • editorial design
  • flat illustration
  • flyer design
  • layout
  • logo and branding
  • pattern design
  • social media graphics
  • uidesign
Rocket Four

Rocket Four

Makassar,Indonesia

About Rocket Four

UI/UX | Grapich Desginer

Work History

  • Front-End @ Celebes Digital Makassar

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • STMIK Handayani Makassar

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • layouting
  • logo and branding
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • visual identity design
  • wireframe
  • writer
Muhammad Azwar Rachman

Muhammad Azwar Rachman

Makassar, Indonesia $35 (USD) per hour

About Muhammad Azwar Rachman

Co-Founder at artgenetic

Work History

  • UI UX & Front End Developer @ ilugroup

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Telkom

    B.A. - Bachlor Of Computer Science

    2014

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • front-end web design
Fifnine

Fifnine

Makassar, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • esports logo
  • gaming
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mascot logo
  • sports logo
