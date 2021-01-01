Freelance Web Designers in Makassar, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Makassar, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Fadli Makmur
Makassar, Indonesia • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- brochure design
- business card design
- editing
- editorial design
- flat illustration
- flyer design
- layout
- logo and branding
- pattern design
- social media graphics
- uidesign
Rocket Four
Makassar,Indonesia
About Rocket Four
UI/UX | Grapich Desginer
Work History
-
Front-End @ Celebes Digital Makassar
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
STMIK Handayani Makassar
Bachelor
2017
Skills
- design systems
- interaction design
- layouting
- logo and branding
- typography
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- visual identity design
- wireframe
- writer
Muhammad Azwar Rachman
Makassar, Indonesia • $35 (USD) per hour
About Muhammad Azwar Rachman
Co-Founder at artgenetic
Work History
-
UI UX & Front End Developer @ ilugroup
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
Telkom
B.A. - Bachlor Of Computer Science
2014
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- front-end web design
Fifnine
Makassar, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- esports logo
- gaming
- illustration
- logo
- mascot logo
- sports logo