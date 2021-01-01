Freelance Web Designers in Magelang, Indonesia for Hire
Kemonn 🔥Pro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $32 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Co-Founder & Product Designer @ Upshift.Supply
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Indonesian Institute of The Art Yogyakarta
Visual Communication Design
2021
Skills
- app
- branding
- dasboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- isometric
- landing page
- mobile
- product
- product design
- prototype
- web
- web design
- web developement
Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪Pro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UX Designer @ Priceright part of Eversana (https://eversana.com/)
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- dashboard
- front-end development
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dhefry Andirezha
Yogyakarta , Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character design
- flat design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- landing page
- ui
- web design
Herdetya Priambodo ✱Pro
Yogyakarta • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Plainthing Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Modern School of Design
Diploma
2014
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- isometric design
- visual design