Freelance Web Designers in Lucknow, India for Hire

Ayush Parashar
Lucknow, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About Ayush Parashar
An Engineer turned designer, helping startups build Product Visual design & brand presence ever since college. Be it a client side functionality or a customer facing app, I ace the game of product development, starting from user research, wireframing , design & user testing.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- front-end development
- ui
- ui ux designer
- ux
- visual design
Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)
Lucknow, India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)
I build User Centric Solutions for Product based Businesses.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
arvinda kumar
Lucknow, India • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UI developer @ CEDCommerce
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Shri Ramswaroop College Of Engineering and Management
MCA
2015
Kaushtubh
Lucknow, India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Kaushtubh
If it's design, It's me!
Text me on Instagram
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- ui visual designer
- ui interface