Freelance Web Designers in Louisville, KY for Hire

Jeremy Booth

Louisville, KY $100 (USD) per hour

About Jeremy Booth

Illustrator & Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
Tanner Wilcox

Louisville, Ky, United States $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Patrick Hill

Louisville, KY $75 (USD) per hour

Message

About Patrick Hill

Product Designer

Work History

  • Senior UI Designer @ Generation Tux

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Louisville

    Communication Art & Design

    2012

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • design systems
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • motion ui
  • react
  • sketch
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
Rachael Sinclair

Louisville, Kentucky

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
