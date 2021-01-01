Freelance Web Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire
green chameleonAgency
Bristol & London, UK
About green chameleon
A creative studio crafting
extraordinary brands 💎
Siddharth Arun
London, UK • $150 (USD) per hour
About Siddharth Arun
Product Designer. Fluent in HTML, CSS & Ruby. 80% hungry. But 100% foolish.
Work History
-
Head Of Design @ OkTalk
2015 - 2016
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- front-end development
- product design
- ruby on rails
- ui
- ux
Gabriel HudobaPro
London, UK • $20 (USD) per hour
About Gabriel Hudoba
Digital Product Designer
Work History
-
Senior UX/UI Designer @ Platform
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alex MarinPro
London • $65 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer/Head of Design @ Bark
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kingston University
Media Technology with Design
2008
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- ios design
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design