Freelance Web Designers in Las Vegas, NV for Hire

Zac Nielson 🏴

Las Vegas, NV, USA $200 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • conceptual thinking
  • copy writing
  • design writing
  • experimental web design
  • front end development
  • interface design
  • typographic logo design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Steven Gillette

Las Vegas, NV $150 (USD) per hour

About Steven Gillette

Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Historic Agency

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • typography
Mason Dickson

Las Vegas, NV - United States $80 (USD) per hour

About Mason Dickson

I am a self-taught graphic designer originally from the mid-west, now living near the west coast practicing thoughtful and strategic design that services a field of 500,000+ preferred customers in the CBD / health & wellness sector.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • advertisement design
  • apparel design
  • branding
  • illustration
  • layout social media design
  • mascot logos
  • ui
WIBY Studio

Las Vegas $95 (USD) per hour

About WIBY Studio

WIBY Studio is a branding and creative studio. Dedicated to helping our clients establish and grow relationships with their customers, we are big on ideas that make the biggest impact.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding and logo design
  • creative direction
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • web design
