Freelance Web Designers in Las Vegas, NV for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Las Vegas, NV on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Zac Nielson 🏴Pro
Las Vegas, NV, USA • $200 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- conceptual thinking
- copy writing
- design writing
- experimental web design
- front end development
- interface design
- typographic logo design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Steven GillettePro
Las Vegas, NV • $150 (USD) per hour
About Steven Gillette
Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Historic Agency
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- typography
Mason Dickson
Las Vegas, NV - United States • $80 (USD) per hour
About Mason Dickson
I am a self-taught graphic designer originally from the mid-west, now living near the west coast practicing thoughtful and strategic design that services a field of 500,000+ preferred customers in the CBD / health & wellness sector.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- advertisement design
- apparel design
- branding
- illustration
- layout social media design
- mascot logos
- ui
WIBY StudioPro
Las Vegas • $95 (USD) per hour
About WIBY Studio
WIBY Studio is a branding and creative studio. Dedicated to helping our clients establish and grow relationships with their customers, we are big on ideas that make the biggest impact.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- branding and logo design
- creative direction
- typography
- uidesign
- web design