Freelance Web Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Kaunas, Lithuania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
dleveryte
Kaunas, Lithuania
About dleveryte
Creativity comes from the perspective of things we tend to take for granted
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Code Academy
Web Design (UI/UX) Course
2019
Skills
- responsive webdesign
- ui
- ux
- web design
Laimonas PozingisPro
Kaunas, Lithuania • $25 (USD) per hour
About Laimonas Pozingis
UX/UI Design Lead
@Rimti
https://www.rimti.lt/
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Thermowave
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
Marius
Kaunas, Lithuania • $10 (USD) per hour
About Marius
UI designer at Telesoftas
Work History
-
UI designer @ Telesoftas
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- uiux
- web design
Alkas AleksandravičiusPro
Vilnius Lithuania • $25 (USD) per hour
About Alkas Aleksandravičius
UI / UX Designer Now available for freelance projects ↴
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- conceptual design
- landing pages
- mobile
- mobile apps
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design