Freelance Web Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for Hire

dleveryte

Kaunas, Lithuania

About dleveryte

Creativity comes from the perspective of things we tend to take for granted

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Code Academy

    Web Design (UI/UX) Course

    2019

Skills

  • responsive webdesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Laimonas Pozingis

Pro

Kaunas, Lithuania $25 (USD) per hour

About Laimonas Pozingis

UX/UI Design Lead
@Rimti

https://www.rimti.lt/

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Thermowave

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
Marius

Kaunas, Lithuania $10 (USD) per hour

About Marius

UI designer at Telesoftas

Work History

  • UI designer @ Telesoftas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • uiux
  • web design
Alkas Aleksandravičius

Pro

Vilnius Lithuania $25 (USD) per hour

About Alkas Aleksandravičius

UI / UX Designer Now available for freelance projects ↴

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • conceptual design
  • landing pages
  • mobile
  • mobile apps
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
