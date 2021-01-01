Freelance Web Designers in Köln, Germany for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Köln, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kevin Dukkon

Düsseldorf, Germany

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android
  • data visualization
  • design
  • fintech
  • insurance
  • ios
  • mobile
  • native apps
  • product design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • user experiance
  • user interface
  • ux
  • web design
Julian Herbst

Düsseldorf, Germany

Work History

  • Freelance @ JH Vision

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of applied sciences Osnabrück

    Bachelor of Arts (Media & Interaction Design)

    2018

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • enterprise software
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • screen design
  • ui
  • userexperience
  • ux
  • web design
Sebastian Jungbluth

Cologne, Germany $75 (USD) per hour

About Sebastian Jungbluth

Hey I am Sebastian, 28 year old product designer (UI / UX) based in Cologne 🇩🇪 Always eager to find solutions for complex interfaces. 🏸 🏃‍♂️

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • brand identity
  • editorial design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • invision studio
  • principle
  • screendesign
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Flo Steinle

Düsseldorf, Germany $120 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app design
  • design systems
  • mobile design
  • prototyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • websites
