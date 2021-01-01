Freelance Web Designers in Indianapolis, IN for Hire

About JP Pritzl

I'm a seasoned design leader bringing more than 15 years of experience in helping startups and Fortune 50 companies create exceptional products. I'm also a proud dog-dad to two mischievous pups, love baseball, have (thankfully) survived a Tough Mudder, a triathlon, and numerous 10ks — oh, and possibly most importantly, I despise pickles… but love Taylor Swift. No, seriously, ask my wife.