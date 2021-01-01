Freelance Web Designers in Indianapolis, IN for Hire
JP PritzlPro
Indianapolis, IN • $110 (USD) per hour
About JP Pritzl
I'm a seasoned design leader bringing more than 15 years of experience in helping startups and Fortune 50 companies create exceptional products. I'm also a proud dog-dad to two mischievous pups, love baseball, have (thankfully) survived a Tough Mudder, a triathlon, and numerous 10ks — oh, and possibly most importantly, I despise pickles… but love Taylor Swift. No, seriously, ask my wife.
Specialties
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- experience strategy
- human centered design
- interaction design
- leadership
- mentoring
- systems
- team leadership
- ui
- visual identity design
Co-motion StudioPro
Indianapolis
About Co-motion Studio
A branding studio focused on moving companies forward
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Lucie RicePro
Carmel, Indiana • $75 (USD) per hour
About Lucie Rice
Illustrator and designer, dog lover.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- book design
- branding
- illustration
- licensing
- poster design
- print design
- promotional design
Parker McCullough
Indianapolis • $25 (USD) per hour
About Parker McCullough
Visual Designer at Innovatemap. Living in Indianapolis. 🤘🏻
Work History
Design Partner @ Innovatemap
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
Herron School of Art and Design
BFA
2017
Skills
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- motion graphics
- positioning
- typography
- visual design
- web design