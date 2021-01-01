Freelance Web Designers in Iaşi, Romania for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Iaşi, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Larisa Habliuc
Iasi, Romania
About Larisa Habliuc
I love creating beautiful and usable interfaces; I specialise in mobile app UI, landing pages and web apps and I enjoy learning as much as possible about Design and User Experience
Work History
-
Freelancer @ https://www.behance.net/larisah
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Figma
- UX Design
- android design
- illustration
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- web applications
- web apps
- web design
Alexia GrosuPro
iasi • $30 (USD) per hour
About Alexia Grosu
Graphic & UX/UI designer with +9 years experience, solid background in branding and print also. Down to earth, friendly and easy to communicate with. :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- print design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rares Cocoveica
Romania, Jassy
About Rares Cocoveica
Welcome to my design portofolio on Dribbble.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- uiux design
Maxim Gabriel
Romania, Iasi
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Tehnical University "Gh. Asachi" Iasi
Civil Engineering
2020
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- print design
- web design