Freelance Web Designers in Iaşi, Romania for Hire

Larisa Habliuc

Iasi, Romania

About Larisa Habliuc

I love creating beautiful and usable interfaces; I specialise in mobile app UI, landing pages and web apps and I enjoy learning as much as possible about Design and User Experience

Work History

  • Freelancer @ https://www.behance.net/larisah

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • UX Design
  • android design
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • web applications
  • web apps
  • web design
Alexia Grosu

Pro

iasi $30 (USD) per hour

About Alexia Grosu

Graphic & UX/UI designer with +9 years experience, solid background in branding and print also. Down to earth, friendly and easy to communicate with. :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rares Cocoveica

Romania, Jassy

About Rares Cocoveica

Welcome to my design portofolio on Dribbble.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • uiux design
Maxim Gabriel

Romania, Iasi

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Tehnical University "Gh. Asachi" Iasi

    Civil Engineering

    2020

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • print design
  • web design
