Freelance Web Designers in Houston, TX for Hire

Olga

Houston, TX $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html
  • illustration
Daren Guillory

Houston, TX $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Principal @ Fournir

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Houston

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
Vivek Venkatraman

Houston, TX $225 (USD) per hour

About Vivek Venkatraman

Design Director at Big Cartel • Radical politics • Dogs

Work History

  • Design Director @ Big Cartel

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Texas A&M University

    B.A. Business

    2011

Jay Higginbotham

Houston, TX $75 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • typography
