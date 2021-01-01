Freelance Web Designers in Helsinki, Finland for Hire
Marcelo MeijomePro
Helsinki • $50 (USD) per hour
About Marcelo Meijome
Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 2d
- 3d graphics
- UI Design
- UX Design
- XD
- adobe cc suite
- animation
- autodesk maya
- design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- unity
- unreal engine
Phuc Doan
Helsinki • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design for food
- illustration
- photography
- typography
- user-experience
- user-interface
- web design
Aki TanninenPro
Helsinki, Finland • $70 (USD) per hour
About Aki Tanninen
Helsinki based illustrator and graphic designer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Smartly.io
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- advertising
- art directing
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- visual identities
Abdul WahidPro
Helsinki, Finland • $60 (USD) per hour
About Abdul Wahid
Product Designer
Work History
-
Design Operations @ Emirates.com
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design
- design systems
- ui
- ux