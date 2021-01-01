Freelance Web Designers in Helsinki, Finland for Hire

Marcelo Meijome

Marcelo Meijome

Helsinki $50 (USD) per hour

About Marcelo Meijome

Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • XD
  • adobe cc suite
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • unity
  • unreal engine
Phuc Doan

Phuc Doan

Helsinki $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design for food
  • illustration
  • photography
  • typography
  • user-experience
  • user-interface
  • web design
Aki Tanninen

Aki Tanninen

Helsinki, Finland $70 (USD) per hour

About Aki Tanninen

Helsinki based illustrator and graphic designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Smartly.io

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • advertising
  • art directing
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
  • visual identities
Abdul Wahid

Abdul Wahid

Helsinki, Finland $60 (USD) per hour

About Abdul Wahid

Product Designer

Work History

  • Design Operations @ Emirates.com

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • design systems
  • ui
  • ux
