Freelance Web Designers in Hangzhou, China for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Hangzhou, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dragon LeePro
Hangzhou China • $42 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- experience designer
- illustration designer
- industrial designer
MIAO
Hangzhou, China
Work History
-
Senior UI designer @ TONGDUN Technology
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- uidesign
Jacinethe
Hangzhou • $14 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI&UX designer @ Hangzhou Langan science and Technology Co., Ltd.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Zhejiang university of science and techonology
bachelor
2015
Skills
- 3d graphics
- brand identity
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- web design