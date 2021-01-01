Freelance Web Designers in Hangzhou, China for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Hangzhou, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee

Pro

Hangzhou China $42 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • experience designer
  • illustration designer
  • industrial designer
Message
Mr Yang

Mr Yang

Hangzhou

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Message
MIAO

MIAO

Hangzhou, China

Message

Work History

  • Senior UI designer @ TONGDUN Technology

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • uidesign
Message
Jacinethe

Jacinethe

Hangzhou $14 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI&UX designer @ Hangzhou Langan science and Technology Co., Ltd.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Zhejiang university of science and techonology

    bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • brand identity
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • web design
Message