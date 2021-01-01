Freelance Web Designers in Hamburg, Germany for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Hamburg, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Leander Lenzing

Leander Lenzing

Pro

Hamburg, Germany $80 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • saas
  • startups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Oliver Gareis

Oliver Gareis

Pro

Hamburg, Germany $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ appico

    2013 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Sascha Schikora

Sascha Schikora

Hamburg, Germany

Message

About Sascha Schikora

I'm a Freelance Digital Webdesigner. Living & working in Hamburg - Germany.

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • banner ads
  • gsap
  • html5
  • sketch
  • web design
Message
Refokus

Refokus

Agency

Hamburg, Germany $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Refokus

We support b2b businesses when they change their focus and need their brand communication to become just wow! (yes, wow!)

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Message