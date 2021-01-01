Freelance Web Designers in Greenville, SC for Hire
MatthewPro
Greenville, SC • $150 (USD) per hour
About Matthew
Principal at Bunsen and Founder of Really Good Emails.
Work History
-
Director @ Fathom & Draft
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Colorado State University
Bachelors
2002
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ecommerce
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
Blankenship
Greenville, SC • $300 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- tacos
- typography
Debbie TroutPro
Greenville, SC
Work History
-
Designer @ Trout Design Co.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Missouri Southern State University
BFA Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- photography
- typography
Walker Reed
Greenville, SC • $100 (USD) per hour
About Walker Reed
Senior Experience Designer @ EP+Co
Work History
-
Senior Experience Designer @ EP + Co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Anderson University
BA, Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- animation
- css
- html
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux