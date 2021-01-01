Freelance Web Designers in Greenville, SC for Hire

Matthew

Matthew

Greenville, SC $150 (USD) per hour

About Matthew

Principal at Bunsen and Founder of Really Good Emails.

Work History

  • Director @ Fathom & Draft

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Colorado State University

    Bachelors

    2002

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ecommerce
  • email
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Blankenship

Blankenship

Greenville, SC $300 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • tacos
  • typography
Debbie Trout

Debbie Trout

Greenville, SC

Work History

  • Designer @ Trout Design Co.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Missouri Southern State University

    BFA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • typography
Walker Reed

Walker Reed

Greenville, SC $100 (USD) per hour

About Walker Reed

Senior Experience Designer @ EP+Co

Work History

  • Senior Experience Designer @ EP + Co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Anderson University

    BA, Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • animation
  • css
  • html
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
