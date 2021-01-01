Freelance Web Designers in Grand Rapids, MI for Hire

Ryan Brinkerhoff

Grand Rapids, MI

About Ryan Brinkerhoff

Design • Illustration • Art Direction
(formerly Bandito Design Co.)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • poster design
  • typography
Josh Kulchar

Grand Rapids, MI $80 (USD) per hour

About Josh Kulchar

Art Director + Visual Designer + Illustrator. Works at the design agency, Full Circle, and independently with a handful of stellar clients.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Full Circle Marketing & Design

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Grand Valley State University

    BFA Art & Design

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • ux
Ralf Resuk

Holland $80 (USD) per hour

About Ralf Resuk

Digital illustrator.

Likes to work within the food industry, with cultural organisations and thriving architectural environments.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • clothing design
  • clothing production
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Blake Johnson

Holland, Michigan $50 (USD) per hour

About Blake Johnson

half swedish

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Silkscreen Marketing

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hope College

    Business, Leadership, and Studio Art

    2017

Skills

  • apparel design
  • commercial art
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • liturgical arts
  • screen printing
