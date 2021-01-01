Freelance Web Designers in Glasgow, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Glasgow, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

James

James

Pro

Scotland $200 (USD) per hour

About James

James McDonald is a designer living and working in the UK. Currently designing things at Tailwind Labs.

Work History

  • Designer @ TailwindUI

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • freelancer
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience
  • user interface design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • web design
Ryan McKnight

Ryan McKnight

Scotland $15 (USD) per hour

About Ryan McKnight

Branding & Visual Designer at Ollico. I watch a lot of movies, play video games and design stuff.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
Greg Dlubacz

Greg Dlubacz

Pro

Edinburgh $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • bim
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • ios
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • material design
  • mobile
  • pos
  • product design
  • style guide
  • styleguide
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Markus

Markus

Pro

Scotland

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ar
  • css
  • html
  • interaction design
  • mr
  • ui
  • ux
  • vr
  • xr
