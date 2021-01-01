Freelance Web Designers in Göteborg, Sweden for Hire

Pontus Börjesson

Gothenburg, Sweden

About Pontus Börjesson

All about digital design, clothing & football. Hyper Island alumni.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Future Memories

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hyper Island

    Digital Media Creative

    2016

Skills

  • branding identity
  • concept
  • logo
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sam Alfaro 🔥

Gothenburg, Sweden $70 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design
  • iconographer
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Wendy Zhou

Sweden, Gothenburg $1,000 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Oderland Web Hosting

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Gothenburg

    Cognitive Science BSc.

    2020

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual identity design
Johannes Leuchovius

Göteborg $100 (USD) per hour

About Johannes Leuchovius

Digital Designer from Gothenburg, Sweden. Working as freelance.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ WirelessCar

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon creation
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print design
  • ui desing
  • visual identity design
  • web design
