Freelance Web Designers in Göteborg, Sweden for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Göteborg, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pontus Börjesson
Gothenburg, Sweden
About Pontus Börjesson
All about digital design, clothing & football. Hyper Island alumni.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Future Memories
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Hyper Island
Digital Media Creative
2016
Skills
- branding identity
- concept
- logo
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sam Alfaro 🔥Pro
Gothenburg, Sweden • $70 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- design
- iconographer
- ios design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Wendy Zhou
Sweden, Gothenburg • $1,000 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Oderland Web Hosting
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Gothenburg
Cognitive Science BSc.
2020
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
Johannes LeuchoviusPro
Göteborg • $100 (USD) per hour
About Johannes Leuchovius
Digital Designer from Gothenburg, Sweden. Working as freelance.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ WirelessCar
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- Visual Design
- branding
- graphic design
- icon creation
- logo
- mobile
- print design
- ui desing
- visual identity design
- web design