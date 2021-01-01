Freelance Web Designers in Florianópolis, Brazil for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Florianópolis, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pedro CorreaPro
Florianópolis, SC, Brazil • $35 (USD) per hour
About Pedro Correa
Freelancer illustrator - Florianópolis, SC, Brazil
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- art direction
- illustration
- motion graphics
Mateus Disquete
Florianópolis, Brazil • $20 (USD) per hour
About Mateus Disquete
Mateus Disquete is a young designer and illustrator with a tireless imagination and a strong passion for simple, dynamic and very colorful shapes. He believes in design as a democratic dialect by which people can connect and evolve together.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- digital marketing
- graphic design
- icon design
- illustration
- interface design
- social media
Carlos Toledo
Florianopolis, Brazil • $40 (USD) per hour
About Carlos Toledo
I'm a full-stack designer
I love getting involved in the whole process. Research, Product Design, Front-end.
Webflow Specialist
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe xd
- figma
- framer
- front-end development
- html5 css3
- illustration
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- type design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- webflow
Guilherme SchneiderPro
Florianópolis, BR • $22 (USD) per hour
About Guilherme Schneider
Product Designer @ Nubank / 3D artist
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- protoyping
- typography
- ui
- ux