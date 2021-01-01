Freelance Web Designers in Florianópolis, Brazil for Hire

Pedro Correa

Florianópolis, SC, Brazil $35 (USD) per hour

About Pedro Correa

Freelancer illustrator - Florianópolis, SC, Brazil

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • art direction
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Mateus Disquete

Florianópolis, Brazil $20 (USD) per hour

About Mateus Disquete

Mateus Disquete is a young designer and illustrator with a tireless imagination and a strong passion for simple, dynamic and very colorful shapes. He believes in design as a democratic dialect by which people can connect and evolve together.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • interface design
  • social media
Carlos Toledo

Florianopolis, Brazil $40 (USD) per hour

About Carlos Toledo

I'm a full-stack designer
I love getting involved in the whole process. Research, Product Design, Front-end.
Webflow Specialist

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • framer
  • front-end development
  • html5 css3
  • illustration
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • type design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • webflow
Guilherme Schneider

Florianópolis, BR $22 (USD) per hour

About Guilherme Schneider

Product Designer @ Nubank / 3D artist

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • protoyping
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
