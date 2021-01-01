Freelance Web Designers in Edinburgh, United Kingdom for Hire

Greg Dlubacz

Edinburgh $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • bim
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • ios
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • material design
  • mobile
  • pos
  • product design
  • style guide
  • styleguide
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
James

Scotland $200 (USD) per hour

About James

James McDonald is a designer living and working in the UK. Currently designing things at Tailwind Labs.

Work History

  • Designer @ TailwindUI

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • freelancer
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience
  • user interface design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • web design
David TJ Powell

Edinburgh, Scotland

About David TJ Powell

Graphic & Product Designer specialising in Visual Communication, UI/UX Design and Typography.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Flick

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Arts University Bournemouth

    BA (Hons) Visual Communication

    2014

Skills

  • app design
  • brand design
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • logo design
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • visual design
  • web design
Stephanie Post

Edinburgh, Scotland $35 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • digital design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo design
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • webflow
