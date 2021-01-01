Freelance Web Designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Vlad GorbunovPro
Dubai • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Paris&Co
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Muhammad Ali EffendyPro
Dubai, United Arab Emirates • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand Designer @ TenTwenty
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand designer
- brand identity
- branding
- business card design
- business card designer
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- logo design
- logo designer
- logotype
- packaging
- print design
- typography
Gustavo ParisPro
Miami - Dubai • $150 (USD) per hour
About Gustavo Paris
I'm a design leader with relentless passion to build teams & create phenomenal products in order to help companies achieve their mission through better design.
Work History
-
Director of Experience @ Fantasy
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
art institute
Industrial Design
2005
Skills
- 3d animation
- creative direction
- design systems
- design thinking
- motion ui
- storytelling
- ui
- ux
Salman ShahPro
Dubai • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Careem
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- user centered design
- user research
- ux