Freelance Web Designers in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Daria

Daria

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Daria

👋 I’m a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. My goal is to add soul to your business with the illustration.
Available for freelance projects 💚

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • card design
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • greeting cards
  • illustation
  • label design
  • metal pin
  • pattern
  • seamless pattern
  • sticker design
  • textile
  • textile pattern
  • tshirt design
Message
Nikita Shabunko

Nikita Shabunko

Pro

Dniprodzerzhynsk, Ukraine

Message

About Nikita Shabunko

Hi, I’m a UI/UX and Web designer specializing in the development of modern front-end ready user flows, wireframes and mockups.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • corporate
  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Kate Vyazovskaya

Kate Vyazovskaya

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Kate Vyazovskaya

Logo & Brand Identity Expert

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Freelance

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IT school Level UP

    Basic Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • brand guidelines
  • logotype
  • print design
  • stationary design
Message
Lyashenko

Lyashenko

Pro

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $8 (USD) per hour

Message

About Lyashenko

Freelance digital designer.
2 years of experience in website design of any complexity.

I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps to take the company to the next level and increase the conversion of your website!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • banner ads
  • figma
  • freelance
  • landing page
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message