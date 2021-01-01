Freelance Web Designers in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Daria
Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
About Daria
👋 I’m a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. My goal is to add soul to your business with the illustration.
Available for freelance projects 💚
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- card design
- character design
- graphic design
- greeting cards
- illustation
- label design
- metal pin
- pattern
- seamless pattern
- sticker design
- textile
- textile pattern
- tshirt design
Nikita ShabunkoPro
Dniprodzerzhynsk, Ukraine
About Nikita Shabunko
Hi, I’m a UI/UX and Web designer specializing in the development of modern front-end ready user flows, wireframes and mockups.
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- appdesign
- corporate
- ecommerce
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile interface
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kate Vyazovskaya
Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine • $35 (USD) per hour
About Kate Vyazovskaya
Logo & Brand Identity Expert
Work History
Graphic designer @ Freelance
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
IT school Level UP
Basic Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- Brand Identity
- brand guidelines
- logotype
- print design
- stationary design
LyashenkoPro
Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine • $8 (USD) per hour
About Lyashenko
Freelance digital designer.
2 years of experience in website design of any complexity.
I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps to take the company to the next level and increase the conversion of your website!
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- banner ads
- figma
- freelance
- landing page
- mobile interface
- ui
- ux
- web design