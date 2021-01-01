Freelance Web Designers in Dinājpur, Bangladesh for Hire
Shadakin Islam Sumon
Rangpur • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Rangpur Polytechnic institute
Diploma Engineering
2016
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- mobile
- psd web design
- ui
- ui visual design
- user experiences
- userinterface
- ux
PluginbazarAgency
Rangpur, Bangladesh
About Pluginbazar
We are the professional WordPress themes & plugins provider with Custom UI/X services throughout the world since 2018.
Riad islam
Rangpur, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- mobile app ux
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design