Freelance Web Designers in Dhaka, Bangladesh for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Shuvo

Shuvo

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app design
  • bitcoin
  • dashboard
  • icon
  • icon design
  • landingpage
  • mining
  • mobile app
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Rashed Kabir

Rashed Kabir

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Rashed Kabir

Need some UI/UX solution with kick ass design ? Feel free to Contact with me !!

Work History

  • Senior UI Designer @ Themeforest

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • css
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • html
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app desgin
  • web page design
Message
Sayeed Ahmad

Sayeed Ahmad

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Elegant Themes

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adaptive design
  • android design
  • dashboard design
  • graphic design
  • icon illustration
  • ios design
  • landing page design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web application design
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
RH Agency

RH Agency

Pro

Dhaka, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ ThemeBucket

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Bangladesh University of Business & Technology

    B. Sc. in CSE

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • brand identity design
  • dashboard
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • landing page design
  • mobile app design
  • user interface (ui)
  • user interface design
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message