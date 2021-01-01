Freelance Web Designers in Dayton, OH for Hire
Andy SharpePro
Dayton, OH
Work History
-
Instructor @ The Modern College of Design
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- ui
- web design
Erin Bakara
Dayton, Ohio • $30 (USD) per hour
About Erin Bakara
shorter in person
available for freelance lettering + illustration work only
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Altamira Technologies
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
The Modern College of Design
Associates in Advertising Art, Design
2013
Skills
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe flash
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- calligraphy
- fine arts
- lettering
- photography
- typography
Sean McCarthyPro
Cincinnati, OH • $45 (USD) per hour
About Sean McCarthy
McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!
Work History
-
Art Director @ GE Aviation
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Ohio University
Marketing Degree
2010
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- graphic designer
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- poster design
- print design
- sports
- sports branding
- sports design
- sports logo
- web layout
JetpackAgency
Dayton, OH
About Jetpack
A full-service design studio in Dayton, Ohio. We create websites focused on custom design and quality code.