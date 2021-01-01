Freelance Web Designers in Davao, Philippines for Hire

Shannen Sapar

Davao City, Philippines $15 (USD) per hour

About Shannen Sapar

Independent UI and UX Designer.

Work History

  • Freelance UI Designer @ Upwork

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Francis Claide Magallen

Davao City, Philippines $11 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Web Designer | Senior Front-end Developer @ Peoplewave

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • front-end development
  • javascript
  • laravel
  • ui
  • ux
  • vuejs
  • web design
Resa Embutin

Davao City, Philippines $15 (USD) per hour

About Resa Embutin

ailurophilia ◆ multimedia artist ◆ creative for life

Work History

  • Part-time Instructor @ University of Mindanao

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d games
  • apparel design
  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • childrens books
  • childrens illustration
  • corel draw
  • design
  • game development
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Restie Antiquin

Davao City, Philippines $15 (USD) per hour

About Restie Antiquin

UI/UX designer focus on holistic product design that involves solid research, testing, UI/UX and effective visual communication.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • front end web development
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
